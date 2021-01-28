Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares stood at 1,442,921 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $160.01, to imply a decline of -1.73% or -$2.81 in intraday trading. The TWST share’s 52-week high remains $214.07, putting it -33.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.52. The company has a valuation of $7.78 Billion, with an average of 832.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 696.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TWST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.74.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside in the last session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $214.0 this Thursday, Jan 21, jumping 25.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.06%, and -2.46% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 13.25%. Short interest in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) saw shorts transact 2.51 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $116.25, implying a decline of -27.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWST has been trading -12.51% off suggested target high and -37.5% from its likely low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twist Bioscience Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares are +173.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1% against 14.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.2% this quarter before jumping 12.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $25.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.07 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Twist Bioscience Corporation insiders hold 7.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.84% of the shares at 95.55% float percentage. In total, 285 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.16 Million shares (or 6.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $240.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.13 Million shares, or about 6.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $237.7 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 3,059,536 shares. This is just over 6.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $432.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 Million, or 5.15% of the shares, all valued at about $353.8 Million.

