Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s traded shares stood at 2,380,689 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.95, to imply a decline of -11.44% or -$4.9 in intraday trading. The TR share’s 52-week high remains $58.98, putting it -55.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.99. The company has a valuation of $2.72 Billion, with an average of 1.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 333.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) trade information

After registering a -11.44% downside in the latest session, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.98 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 35.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.47%, and 26.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.25%. Short interest in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) saw shorts transact 7.4 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.56, implying a decline of -61.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.56 and $14.56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TR has been trading -61.63% off suggested target high and -61.63% from its likely low.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9% annually.

TR Dividends

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 0.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.03%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s Major holders

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. insiders hold 34.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.63% of the shares at 66.18% float percentage. In total, 266 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.93 Million shares (or 4.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.9 Million shares, or about 4.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $58.83 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF holds roughly 975,038 shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 493.96 Thousand, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about $14.67 Million.

