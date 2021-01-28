Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares stood at 3,241,846 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.55, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ETRN share’s 52-week high remains $11.66, putting it -78.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $2.84 Billion, with an average of 9.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ETRN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the latest session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.28- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 10.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.23%, and -16.69% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -19.28%. Short interest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) saw shorts transact 22.31 Million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.42, implying an increase of 59.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETRN has been trading 98.47% off suggested target high and -38.93% from its likely low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equitrans Midstream Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares are -30.1% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.33% against -7.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -72.6% this quarter before falling -30.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $382.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $363.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $425.86 Million and $453.11 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.3% before falling -19.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -172% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 8.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders hold 12.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.2% of the shares at 107.06% float percentage. In total, 415 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 44.17 Million shares (or 10.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $373.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.19 Million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $323.05 Million.

We also have Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Capital Income Builder, Inc. holds roughly 18,930,300 shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.77 Million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $99.58 Million.

