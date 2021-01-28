17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares stood at 2,052,631 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.82, to imply a decline of -9.37% or -$1.74 in intraday trading. The YQ share’s 52-week high remains $23.93, putting it -42.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10. The company has a valuation of $3.16 Billion, with an average of 4.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -73.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 2.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0% of the shares at 0% float percentage. In total, 0 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.8 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.05 Thousand.

