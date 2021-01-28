Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares stood at 15,252,516 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply a decline of -5.69% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The MKD share’s 52-week high remains $4.27, putting it -268.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $150.38 Million, with an average of 32.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

After registering a -5.69% downside in the last session, Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.69 this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 31.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.12%, and 34.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.1%. Short interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw shorts transact 31.71 Million shares and set a 6.8 days time to cover.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Molecular Data Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.31% of the shares at 20.31% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shen, Neil, Nanpeng. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.94 Million shares (or 42.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 26.62 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $33.54 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored