L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s traded shares stood at 8,046,159 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.98, to imply an increase of 9.16% or $3.44 in intraday trading. The LB share’s 52-week high remains $48.3, putting it -17.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8. The company has a valuation of $11.4 Billion, with an average of 5.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for L Brands, Inc. (LB), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.72.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) trade information

After registering a 9.16% upside in the latest session, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.24 this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 10.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.8%, and 6.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.32%. Short interest in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) saw shorts transact 8.56 Million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.74, implying an increase of 18.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30 and $66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LB has been trading 61.05% off suggested target high and -26.79% from its likely low.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing L Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. L Brands, Inc. (LB) shares are +96.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.24% against -7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.7% this quarter before jumping 103% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $4.74 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.14 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.71 Billion and $1.74 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.6% before jumping 22.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -157.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14% annually.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s Major holders

L Brands, Inc. insiders hold 19.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.26% of the shares at 98.02% float percentage. In total, 533 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lone Pine Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 26.27 Million shares (or 9.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $835.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Melvin Capital Management LP with 24.17 Million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $768.84 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the L Brands, Inc. (LB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 7,865,114 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.25 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $198.96 Million.

