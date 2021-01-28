JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares stood at 3,122,730 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.52, to imply an increase of 47.6% or $3.07 in intraday trading. The JAN share’s 52-week high remains $11.64, putting it -22.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $17.42 Million, with an average of 226.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 293.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for JanOne Inc. (JAN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

After registering a 47.6% upside in the last session, JanOne Inc. (JAN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.64 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 18.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 64.14%, and 141.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 94.68%. Short interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw shorts transact 195.77 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 110.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAN has been trading 110.08% off suggested target high and 110.08% from its likely low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -64.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -80.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

JanOne Inc. insiders hold 45.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.25% of the shares at 0.45% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 710 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.37 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisor Group, Inc. with 700 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.32 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,300 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.9 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 582, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $2.49 Thousand.

