TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s traded shares stood at 1,586,701 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.64, to imply a decline of -17.16% or -$1.79 in intraday trading. The TCON share’s 52-week high remains $12.2, putting it -41.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $125.53 Million, with an average of 459.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 813.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TCON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

After registering a -17.16% downside in the last session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.49 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 24.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.87%, and -0.58% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -26.15%. Short interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw shorts transact 547.95 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.17, implying an increase of 6.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCON has been trading 38.89% off suggested target high and -36.34% from its likely low.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.55% of the shares at 39.35% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.16 Million shares (or 15.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Opaleye Management Inc. with 2.01 Million shares, or about 14.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.41 Million.

