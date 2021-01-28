SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s traded shares stood at 1,584,118 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply a decline of -14.54% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The SNES share’s 52-week high remains $11.436, putting it -489.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $7.95 Million, with an average of 602.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 426.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SenesTech, Inc. (SNES), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNES a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

After registering a -14.54% downside in the last session, SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.39 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 18.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.6%, and 17.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.46%. Short interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw shorts transact 118.66 Million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 106.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNES has been trading 106.19% off suggested target high and 106.19% from its likely low.

SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SenesTech, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) shares are +6.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.56% against 8.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.1% this quarter before jumping 75.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 165.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $80Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $80Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip 0%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

SenesTech, Inc. insiders hold 1.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.78% of the shares at 5.9% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 36.9 Thousand shares (or 0.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.37 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. with 3.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.87 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 9,545 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.94 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.55 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $7.32 Thousand.

