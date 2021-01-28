Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s traded shares stood at 4,699,755 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply an increase of 9.76% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The GCI share’s 52-week high remains $6.61, putting it -43.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $635.3 Million, with an average of 1.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GCI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

After registering a 9.76% upside in the last session, Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.87- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.12%, and 67.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.2%. Short interest in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw shorts transact 12.96 Million shares and set a 5.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.15, implying a decline of -75.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.15 and $1.15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GCI has been trading -75.05% off suggested target high and -75.05% from its likely low.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gannett Co., Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) shares are +213.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -382.47% against -18.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -194.1% this quarter before jumping 65.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 82.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -732.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Gannett Co., Inc. insiders hold 6.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.55% of the shares at 62.49% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.56 Million shares (or 13.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.08 Million shares, or about 5.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.51 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8,414,559 shares. This is just over 6.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 Million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about $4.08 Million.

