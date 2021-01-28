Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s traded shares stood at 1,667,652 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.08, to imply a decline of -6.73% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The CLBS share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -135.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $40.34 Million, with an average of 24.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLBS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) trade information

After registering a -6.73% downside in the last session, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.78- this Thursday, Jan 21, jumping 25.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.03%, and 36.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.45%. Short interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw shorts transact 144.67 Million shares and set a 56.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 573.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLBS has been trading 573.08% off suggested target high and 573.08% from its likely low.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s Major holders

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 12.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.23% of the shares at 21.9% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 927.26 Thousand shares (or 4.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 325.61 Thousand shares, or about 1.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $586.09 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 204,746 shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $368.54 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 94.92 Thousand, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about $170.85 Thousand.

