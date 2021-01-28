BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s traded shares stood at 2,010,578 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply a decline of -0.05% or $0 in intraday trading. The BIMI share’s 52-week high remains $7.4, putting it -281.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $22.37 Million, with an average of 996.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 782.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BIMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

After registering a -0.05% downside in the latest session, BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.15 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 9.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.52%, and 10.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.17%. Short interest in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw shorts transact 858.31 Million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.5, implying an increase of 544.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.5 and $12.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIMI has been trading 544.33% off suggested target high and 544.33% from its likely low.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

BOQI International Medical Inc. insiders hold 29.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.88% of the shares at 1.25% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 63.85 Thousand shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.27 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 14.88 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $25Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored