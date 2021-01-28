First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares stood at 43,867,871 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.05, to imply an increase of 15.56% or $2.16 in intraday trading. The AG share’s 52-week high remains $19.22, putting it -19.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.17. The company has a valuation of $3.64 Billion, with an average of 14.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

After registering a 15.56% upside in the latest session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.29 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 17.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.14%, and 21.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.01%. Short interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw shorts transact 45.8 Million shares and set a 6.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.78, implying a decline of -7.91% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.25 and $18.21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AG has been trading 13.46% off suggested target high and -29.91% from its likely low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Majestic Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are +0.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 375% against 2.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before jumping 200% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 250% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.8% annually.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders hold 11.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.22% of the shares at 38.48% float percentage. In total, 242 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.72 Million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 5.71 Million shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $54.38 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 13,026,815 shares. This is just over 5.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.56 Million, or 4.32% of the shares, all valued at about $128.48 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored