eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s traded shares stood at 1,886,100 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.63, to imply a decline of -6.07% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The EMAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.17, putting it -20.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $177.52 Million, with an average of 3.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for eMagin Corporation (EMAN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EMAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) trade information

After registering a -6.07% downside in the last session, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.17- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 17.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.4%, and 62.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.39%. Short interest in eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) saw shorts transact 947.88 Million shares and set a 611.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying a decline of -23.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EMAN has been trading -23.95% off suggested target high and -23.95% from its likely low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 58.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s Major holders

eMagin Corporation insiders hold 5.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.2% of the shares at 26.57% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.81 Million shares (or 4.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.96 Million shares, or about 2.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.49 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,506,479 shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 420.4 Thousand, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about $533.91 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored