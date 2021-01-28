Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares stood at 3,822,912 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.54, to imply a decline of -7.16% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The EBON share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -229.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $594.9 Million, with an average of 2.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

After registering a -7.16% downside in the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.30- this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 14.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.02%, and -2.99% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -25.21%. Short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw shorts transact 1.16 Million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.8% of the shares at 0.9% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 151.89 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 55.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $578.22 Thousand.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 457,311 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 73.01 Thousand, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $443.14 Thousand.

