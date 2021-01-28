Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares stood at 6,824,535 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.64, to imply a decline of -6.27% or -$1.38 in intraday trading. The CNK share’s 52-week high remains $32.79, putting it -58.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.71. The company has a valuation of $2.46 Billion, with an average of 10.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.43.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

After registering a -6.27% downside in the latest session, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.84 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 26.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.96%, and 20.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.29%. Short interest in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw shorts transact 29.17 Million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.25, implying a decline of -16.42% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNK has been trading 35.66% off suggested target high and -37.02% from its likely low.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cinemark Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) shares are +77.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -387.73% against -12%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -750% this quarter before falling -151% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -79.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $92.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $187.14 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $788.8 Million and $543.62 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -88.2% before falling -65.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4% annually.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 16.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.31% of the shares at 103.3% float percentage. In total, 350 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.31 Million shares (or 10.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.6 Million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $95.99 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 4,119,884 shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 Million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $30.39 Million.

