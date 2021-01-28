Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s traded shares stood at 1,244,793 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.12, to imply a decline of -12.38% or -$1.43 in intraday trading. The BWEN share’s 52-week high remains $12.89, putting it -27.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $171.41 Million, with an average of 1.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 734.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BWEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) trade information

After registering a -12.38% downside in the last session, Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.89 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 21.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.41%, and 68.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.62%. Short interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw shorts transact 166.75 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.13, implying an increase of 0.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $12.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BWEN has been trading 23.52% off suggested target high and -40.71% from its likely low.

Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Broadwind, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) shares are +111.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.91% against -7.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -200% this quarter before falling -216.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $40.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $49.25 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 81.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24% annually.

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s Major holders

Broadwind, Inc. insiders hold 14.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.24% of the shares at 51.88% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Grace & White Inc /ny. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.48 Million shares (or 8.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Luxor Capital Group, LP with 871.32 Thousand shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.5 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,802,936 shares. This is just over 10.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 509.09 Thousand, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.46 Million.

