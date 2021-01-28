Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares stood at 14,409,992 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.69, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The AUY share’s 52-week high remains $7.02, putting it -49.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $4.55 Billion, with an average of 16.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AUY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the latest session, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.27- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 11.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.42%, and -16.79% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -17.95%. Short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw shorts transact 9.56 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.68, implying an increase of 63.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $9.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUY has been trading 98.72% off suggested target high and 17.27% from its likely low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $431.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $480.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7% before jumping 12.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.04% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.04% annually.

AUY Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yamana Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.07, with the share yield ticking at 1.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.89%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.77% of the shares at 53.94% float percentage. In total, 468 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 107.66 Million shares (or 11.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $611.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 42.69 Million shares, or about 4.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $242.48 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 56,099,290 shares. This is just over 5.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $320.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48.21 Million, or 5.06% of the shares, all valued at about $275.28 Million.

