Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares stood at 5,564,125 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $121.07, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The BILI share’s 52-week high remains $144.46, putting it -19.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.25. The company has a valuation of $41.78 Billion, with an average of 6.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Bilibili Inc. (BILI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BILI a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

After registering a 0.53% upside in the latest session, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $144.4 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 16.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.35%, and 48.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.12%. Short interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw shorts transact 27.36 Million shares and set a 4.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.78, implying a decline of -30.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $182 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BILI has been trading 50.33% off suggested target high and -58.7% from its likely low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bilibili Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares are +194.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -142.55% against 22.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -135.7% this quarter before falling -55% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 89.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $545.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $536.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $286.89 Million and $331.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 90.2% before jumping 61.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -50.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.16% annually.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc. insiders hold 20.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.84% of the shares at 64.26% float percentage. In total, 400 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.78 Million shares (or 28.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $489.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10Million shares, or about 23.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $416Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 5,103,558 shares. This is just over 12.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $320.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.95 Million, or 7.03% of the shares, all valued at about $253.13 Million.

