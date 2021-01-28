Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s traded shares stood at 2,712,242 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.19, to imply an increase of 18.13% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The BNED share’s 52-week high remains $7.07, putting it -14.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $303.7 Million, with an average of 604.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 454.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BNED a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

After registering a 18.13% upside in the last session, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.07- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 12.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.3%, and 21.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.12%. Short interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) saw shorts transact 1.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying a decline of -11.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNED has been trading -3.07% off suggested target high and -19.22% from its likely low.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) shares are +220.73% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -850% this quarter before jumping 46.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -22.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. insiders hold 27.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.09% of the shares at 80.14% float percentage. In total, 119 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.36 Million shares (or 6.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.24 Million shares, or about 6.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.37 Million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 2,107,707 shares. This is just over 4.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 Million, or 3.97% of the shares, all valued at about $9.06 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored