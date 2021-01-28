INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)’s traded shares stood at 1,719,341 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.6, to imply a decline of -10.26% or -$1.67 in intraday trading. The INAQ share’s 52-week high remains $18.65, putting it -27.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.75. The company has a valuation of $466.13 Million, with an average of 1.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (INAQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)’s Major holders

INSU Acquisition Corp. II insiders hold 1.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.95% of the shares at 6.06% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ifp Advisors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.87 Thousand shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.29 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Global Retirement Partners, LLC with 1.81 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $28.21 Thousand.

We also have Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund and Jacob Internet Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the INSU Acquisition Corp. II (INAQ) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 252,731 shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $921.6 Thousand.

