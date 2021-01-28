Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares stood at 5,472,528 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.9, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CCO share’s 52-week high remains $2.9, putting it -52.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $887.82 Million, with an average of 4.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.99 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 4.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.15%, and 11.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.15%. Short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw shorts transact 14.79 Million shares and set a 6.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.02, implying an increase of 6.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCO has been trading 57.89% off suggested target high and -21.05% from its likely low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) shares are +105.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.09% against -18.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -400% this quarter before jumping 58.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -32.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $495.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $468.41 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $745.23 Million and $550.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -33.5% before falling -15% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.88% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -45.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1% annually.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.56% of the shares at 95.43% float percentage. In total, 185 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 104.87 Million shares (or 22.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mason Capital Management, LLC with 35.83 Million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $35.83 Million.

We also have PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, PIMCO Income Fd holds roughly 50,679,773 shares. This is just over 10.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.62 Million, or 3.77% of the shares, all valued at about $17.62 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored