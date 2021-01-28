BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s traded shares stood at 4,193,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply a decline of -1.65% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BEST share’s 52-week high remains $5.97, putting it -149.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $938.11 Million, with an average of 7.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BEST Inc. (BEST), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BEST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, BEST Inc. (BEST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.52- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 5.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.65%, and 12.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.16%. Short interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw shorts transact 11.91 Million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BEST Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BEST Inc. (BEST) shares are -42.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1675% against -14.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -533.3% this quarter before jumping 7.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.67 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.15 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.54 Billion and $780.07 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.3% before jumping 48% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 60.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

BEST Inc. insiders hold 20.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.2% of the shares at 44.34% float percentage. In total, 160 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 13.23 Million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.1 Million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $30.31 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BEST Inc. (BEST) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 3,757,927 shares. This is just over 1.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 Million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about $7.3 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored