Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s traded shares stood at 2,518,600 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.22, to imply a decline of -1.61% or -$0.89 in intraday trading. The API share’s 52-week high remains $68.45, putting it -26.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.6. The company has a valuation of $5.38 Billion, with an average of 2.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Agora, Inc. (API), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give API a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

After registering a -1.61% downside in the last session, Agora, Inc. (API) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.40 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 8.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.31%, and 27.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.06%. Short interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) saw shorts transact 5.95 Million shares and set a 4.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.11, implying a decline of -2.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $71.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, API has been trading 31.04% off suggested target high and -22.54% from its likely low.

Agora, Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.7% annually.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Agora, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.19% of the shares at 19.19% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 11.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.54 Million shares, or about 8.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $66.15 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agora, Inc. (API) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds roughly 1,580,793 shares. This is just over 9.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 Million, or 8.46% of the shares, all valued at about $63.61 Million.

