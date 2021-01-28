Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s traded shares stood at 4,189,650 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.75, to imply a decline of -12.22% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The JE share’s 52-week high remains $53.46, putting it -692% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.27. The company has a valuation of $322.78 Million, with an average of 5.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) trade information

After registering a -12.22% downside in the last session, Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.90- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 24.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.12%, and 39.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.23%. Short interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) saw shorts transact 635.21 Million shares and set a 327.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 14.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.62 and $7.87 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JE has been trading 16.59% off suggested target high and 12.89% from its likely low.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Just Energy Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) shares are -48.22% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 162.5% this quarter before falling -86.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $873.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $701.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.2% before jumping 5.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Major holders

Just Energy Group Inc. insiders hold 9.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.89% of the shares at 19.83% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by PenderFund Capital Management Limited. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.91 Million shares (or 6.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 2.51 Million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.09 Million.

We also have RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 20,300 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.47 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.52 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $74.62 Thousand.

