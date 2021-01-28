Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares stood at 26,834,508 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.87, to imply an increase of 6.12% or $3.28 in intraday trading. The INTC share’s 52-week high remains $68.09, putting it -19.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.61. The company has a valuation of $228.22 Billion, with an average of 54.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Intel Corporation (INTC), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give INTC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.11.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

After registering a 6.12% upside in the latest session, Intel Corporation (INTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.62 this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 4.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.42%, and 21.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.81%. Short interest in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) saw shorts transact 52.79 Million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.03, implying an increase of 10.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INTC has been trading 58.26% off suggested target high and -29.66% from its likely low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intel Corporation (INTC) shares are +8.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -6.6% against -7.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -23.4% this quarter before falling -8.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $17.55 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.61 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.83 Billion and $19.73 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.5% before falling -10.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.03% annually.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 21 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.39, with the share yield ticking at 2.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.59%.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Intel Corporation insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.41% of the shares at 66.44% float percentage. In total, 3247 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 352.73 Million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.26 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 320.57 Million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $16.6 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intel Corporation (INTC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 119,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.18 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87.25 Million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $4.52 Billion.

