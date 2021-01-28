AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s traded shares stood at 8,069,792 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.27, to imply a decline of -19.32% or -$11.56 in intraday trading. The AMCX share’s 52-week high remains $72.99, putting it -51.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.62. The company has a valuation of $1.99 Billion, with an average of 2.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AMCX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

After registering a -19.32% downside in the last session, AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $73.00 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 33.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.26%, and 46.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.95%. Short interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) saw shorts transact 16.25 Million shares and set a 12.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.14, implying a decline of -37.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMCX has been trading -0.56% off suggested target high and -58.57% from its likely low.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AMC Networks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) shares are +100.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26% against 13.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -69.2% this quarter before jumping 63.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -10.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $704.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $720.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $785.2 Million and $734.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.3% before falling -1.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.2% annually.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Major holders

AMC Networks Inc. insiders hold 6.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 164.56% of the shares at 176.12% float percentage. In total, 359 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.1 Million shares (or 17.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.62 Million shares, or about 15.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $114.05 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,910,362 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 Million, or 6.06% of the shares, all valued at about $44.53 Million.

