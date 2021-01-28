Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traded shares stood at 15,862,380 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.83, to imply an increase of 3.4% or $1.31 in intraday trading. The DAL share’s 52-week high remains $60.03, putting it -50.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.51. The company has a valuation of $25.47 Billion, with an average of 12.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $-2.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

After registering a 3.4% upside in the latest session, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.37 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.91%, and -0.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -0.78%. Short interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw shorts transact 10.6 Million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.85, implying an increase of 17.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAL has been trading 45.62% off suggested target high and -12.13% from its likely low.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Delta Air Lines, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares are +48.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.41% against 26.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -425.5% this quarter before jumping 76.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $4.06 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.02 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.59 Billion and $1.47 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -52.7% before jumping 310.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Delta Air Lines, Inc. insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.37% of the shares at 61.58% float percentage. In total, 1118 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 66.38 Million shares (or 10.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.03 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 35.68 Million shares, or about 5.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.09 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17,895,420 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $547.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.88 Million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about $455Million.

