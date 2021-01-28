Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s traded shares stood at 1,705,457 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply a decline of -2.02% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AMPY share’s 52-week high remains $5.95, putting it -206.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $73.05 Million, with an average of 1.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMPY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

After registering a -2.02% downside in the last session, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.23 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.6%, and 31.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.09%. Short interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw shorts transact 2.13 Million shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.54, implying an increase of 30.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.2 and $2.88 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMPY has been trading 48.45% off suggested target high and 13.4% from its likely low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amplify Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares are +39.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 197.06% against -35.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 113.8% this quarter before jumping 98.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $59.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.93 Million and $64.15 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.4% before falling -10.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -162.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amplify Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.5, with the share yield ticking at 37.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Amplify Energy Corp. insiders hold 19.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.87% of the shares at 38.48% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fir Tree Capital Management LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.59 Million shares (or 25.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lasry, Marc with 2.56 Million shares, or about 6.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.18 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 572,676 shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $488.32 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 294.56 Thousand, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $251.17 Thousand.

