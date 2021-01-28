Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s traded shares stood at 1,591,186 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.53, to imply an increase of 4.55% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The USAS share’s 52-week high remains $3.9, putting it -54.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $303.01 Million, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give USAS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $-0.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) trade information

After registering a 4.55% upside in the latest session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.71- this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 5.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.85%, and -15% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -21.05%. Short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) saw shorts transact 3.04 Million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.79, implying an increase of 89.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $5.51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USAS has been trading 117.79% off suggested target high and 48.22% from its likely low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders hold 4.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.77% of the shares at 28.08% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.64 Million shares (or 5.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Merk Investments LLC with 3.7 Million shares, or about 3.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $9.76 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 5,221,283 shares. This is just over 4.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.05 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $9.02 Million.

