American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 288,000,000 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.09, to imply an increase of 9.25% or $1.53 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $30.78, putting it -70.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.25. The company has a valuation of $11.04 Billion, with an average of 65.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 11 analyst(s) give AAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.11.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a 9.25% upside in the latest session, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.77 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 17.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.02%, and 12.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.46%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 152.63 Million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.22, implying a decline of -32.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAL has been trading 49.25% off suggested target high and -94.47% from its likely low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are +40.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -503.88% against 26.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -457.4% this quarter before falling -20.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -62.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $3.88 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.31 Billion and $8.52 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -65.7% before falling -46.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.42% of the shares at 45.84% float percentage. In total, 658 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.92 Million shares (or 8.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $650.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 49.18 Million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $604.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and U.S. Global Airline ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 24,421,613 shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $300.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.06 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $269.08 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored