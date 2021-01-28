Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares stood at 3,005,945 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.61, to imply a decline of -15.78% or -$2.55 in intraday trading. The ALT share’s 52-week high remains $35.1, putting it -157.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.6. The company has a valuation of $505.52 Million, with an average of 1.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Altimmune, Inc. (ALT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.79.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

After registering a -15.78% downside in the last session, Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.79 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 27.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.18%, and 18.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.66%. Short interest in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw shorts transact 2.93 Million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.4, implying an increase of 204.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALT has been trading 487.8% off suggested target high and 76.34% from its likely low.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altimmune, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) shares are -42.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -166.33% against 15.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -216% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $575Million and $2.21 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 190.4% before jumping 1439.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Altimmune, Inc. insiders hold 6.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.29% of the shares at 71.98% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by VR Adviser, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.5 Million shares (or 13.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 2.21 Million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $29.13 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 861,000 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 800.26 Thousand, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $10.56 Million.

