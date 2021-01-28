Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s traded shares stood at 7,799,751 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.81, to imply a decline of -16.59% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The ALNA share’s 52-week high remains $3.39, putting it -87.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.525. The company has a valuation of $90.95 Million, with an average of 9.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

After registering a -16.59% downside in the last session, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.78 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 34.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.37%, and 33.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.41%. Short interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw shorts transact 1.5 Million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.8, implying an increase of 220.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALNA has been trading 452.49% off suggested target high and -44.75% from its likely low.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -24.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.24% of the shares at 43.94% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frazier Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.33 Million shares (or 8.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP II, LLC with 2.79 Million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.13 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 188,879 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $279.54 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 166.78 Thousand, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $246.84 Thousand.

