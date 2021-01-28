Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s traded shares stood at 1,750,188 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.95, to imply a decline of -11.2% or -$2.39 in intraday trading. The SSPK share’s 52-week high remains $26.6, putting it -40.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $592.16 Million, with an average of 2.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) trade information

After registering a -11.2% downside in the last session, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.60 this Thursday, Jan 21, jumping 28.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.95%, and 48.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.39%. Short interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw shorts transact 134.12 Million shares and set a 88.24 days time to cover.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Major holders

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 7.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.74% of the shares at 94.95% float percentage. In total, 50 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.02 Million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. with 1.31 Million shares, or about 4.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.3 Million.

We also have Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds roughly 110,100 shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40.89 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $414.25 Thousand.

