Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares stood at 169,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39, to imply an increase of 10.26% or $3.63 in intraday trading. The PLTR share’s 52-week high remains $45, putting it -15.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $66.42 Billion, with an average of 88.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 67.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give PLTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.83, implying a decline of -54.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTR has been trading -23.08% off suggested target high and -66.67% from its likely low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.53% of the shares at 14.41% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29.9 Million shares (or 2.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $284.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 29.3 Million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $278.34 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust and Ivy Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust holds roughly 2,583,403 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 Million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $17.76 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored