Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s traded shares stood at 2,706,351 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 9.21% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The TGB share’s 52-week high remains $1.47, putting it -17.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.2. The company has a valuation of $346.43 Million, with an average of 2.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 9.21% upside in the latest session, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.33 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 6.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.39%, and -4.96% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.68%. Short interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) saw shorts transact 153.06 Million shares and set a 68.33 days time to cover.

Looking at statistics comparing Taseko Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares are +59.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.24% against 18.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -83.3% this quarter before jumping 80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $57.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -29.7% before falling -3.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -39.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Taseko Mines Limited insiders hold 3.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.36% of the shares at 11.82% float percentage. In total, 76 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Benefit Street Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.12 Million shares (or 2.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.86 Million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.21 Million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 1,431,283 shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 Million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about $1.13 Million.

