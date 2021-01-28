Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s traded shares stood at 2,211,709 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.85, to imply a decline of -13.6% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The AGTC share’s 52-week high remains $7.4, putting it -92.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.29. The company has a valuation of $100.71 Million, with an average of 319.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

After registering a -13.6% downside in the latest session, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.06- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 22.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.67%, and -10.76% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.65%. Short interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw shorts transact 1.03 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.86, implying an increase of 311.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGTC has been trading 679.22% off suggested target high and 185.71% from its likely low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.32% of the shares at 69.03% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 6.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 1.4 Million shares, or about 5.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.74 Million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 615,511 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 592.98 Thousand, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $2.88 Million.

