CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s traded shares stood at 2,197,527 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.4, to imply a decline of -9.62% or -$9.09 in intraday trading. The CVAC share’s 52-week high remains $151.8, putting it -77.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.15. The company has a valuation of $15.41 Billion, with an average of 383.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 609.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for CureVac N.V. (CVAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CVAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -40.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

CureVac N.V. insiders hold 58.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.1% of the shares at 50.99% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.9 Million shares (or 2.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $181.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.2 Million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $55.97 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 650,592 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 228.96 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $12.61 Million.

