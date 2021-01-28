AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s traded shares stood at 1,509,585 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.75, to imply an increase of 17.61% or $1.46 in intraday trading. The ACY share’s 52-week high remains $38.04, putting it -290.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $15.07 Million, with an average of 177.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AeroCentury Corp. (ACY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) trade information

After registering a 17.61% upside in the last session, AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.69 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 8.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.8%, and 262.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.3%. Short interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) saw shorts transact 148.72 Million shares and set a 109.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.75 and $9.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACY has been trading 0% off suggested target high and 0% from its likely low.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -93.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s Major holders

AeroCentury Corp. insiders hold 22.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.3% of the shares at 5.56% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 36.7 Thousand shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.03 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 21Thousand shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $41.79 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 10,900 shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.69 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.3 Thousand, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about $8.56 Thousand.

