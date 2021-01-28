Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s traded shares stood at 1,792,455 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.29, to imply a decline of -5.37% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The ADAP share’s 52-week high remains $13.4, putting it -153.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2. The company has a valuation of $818.78 Million, with an average of 828.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADAP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

After registering a -5.37% downside in the last session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.96- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 11.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.64%, and 1.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.86%. Short interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw shorts transact 3.7 Million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.33, implying an increase of 114.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADAP has been trading 221.36% off suggested target high and 13.42% from its likely low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares are -40.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.82% against 14.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.3% this quarter before falling -4.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 193.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $700Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $728Million and $761Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 172% before falling -8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1% annually.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.04% of the shares at 84.23% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix Capital Management. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 38.97 Million shares (or 4.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $311.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 17.08 Million shares, or about 2.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $136.32 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 9,323,900 shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 Million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $12.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored