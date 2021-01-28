Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s traded shares stood at 1,536,010 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.44, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $0.96 in intraday trading. The ACRS share’s 52-week high remains $24.28, putting it -31.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $931.48 Million, with an average of 23.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside in the last session, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.50 this Thursday, Jan 21, jumping 5.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.62%, and 142.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 185.01%. Short interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw shorts transact 688.19 Million shares and set a 242.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 8.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACRS has been trading 30.15% off suggested target high and -18.66% from its likely low.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -57.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 9.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.13% of the shares at 73.18% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.43 Million shares (or 8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 2.5 Million shares, or about 5.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.43 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 694,097 shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 543.38 Thousand, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about $1.4 Million.

