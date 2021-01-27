In the latest trading session, 2,595,204 Zoom Video Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $381.85 changing hands around $7.46 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $111.94 Billion. ZM’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.21% off its 52-week high of $588.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.21, which suggests the recent value is81.35% up since then. When we look at Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended ZM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $398.8 on Monday, Jan 25 added 4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $471.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZM’s forecast low is $340 with $610 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.75% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -10.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +48.37% over the past 6 months, a 725.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will rise +426.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 260% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 314.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $811.77 Million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021 will be $828.91 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $188.25 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 331.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. earnings to increase by 731.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. shares while 57.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.73%. There are 1153 institutions holding the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.28% of the shares, roughly 14.46 Million ZM shares worth $6.8 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.45% or 10.83 Million shares worth $5.09 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 4851717 shares estimated at $2.28 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 2.45 Million shares worth around $825.48 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored