In the latest trading session, 1,651,042 McDonald’s Corporation(NYSE:MCD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $209.73 changing hands around -$5.65 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $156Billion. MCD’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.58% off its 52-week high of $231.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $124.23, which suggests the recent value is40.77% up since then. When we look at McDonald’s Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Analysts gave the McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended MCD as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. McDonald’s Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.78.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) trade information

Although MCD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $215.9 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $241.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MCD’s forecast low is $209 with $273 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.17% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -0.35% for it to hit the projected low.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the McDonald’s Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.02% over the past 6 months, a -21.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for McDonald’s Corporation will drop -9.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.37 Billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that McDonald’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $5.06 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.35 Billion and $4.71 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.5%. The 2021 estimates are for McDonald’s Corporation earnings to increase by 4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.5% per year.

MCD Dividends

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 28, 2021. The 2.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.52% per year.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation shares while 68.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.84%. There are 2879 institutions holding the McDonald’s Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 65.43 Million MCD shares worth $14.36 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 50.19 Million shares worth $11.02 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

