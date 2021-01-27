In the latest trading session, 1,260,077 Element Solutions Inc(NYSE:ESI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.01 changing hands around $0.06 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.21 Billion. ESI’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.05% off its 52-week high of $19.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.35, which suggests the recent value is68.55% up since then. When we look at Element Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Element Solutions Inc (ESI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ESI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Element Solutions Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) trade information

Instantly ESI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.04 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 6.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ESI’s forecast low is $15 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.34% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -11.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $488.55 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Element Solutions Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $466.88 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $454.7 Million and $452.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Element Solutions Inc earnings to increase by 170.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.3% per year.

ESI Dividends

Element Solutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 24 – March 01, 2021. The 1.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.68% of Element Solutions Inc shares while 95.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.39%. There are 295 institutions holding the Element Solutions Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 24.26 Million ESI shares worth $254.93 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.21% or 17.82 Million shares worth $187.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

