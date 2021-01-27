In the last trading session, 1,812,055 Akers Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $3.06 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57Million. AKER’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.22% off its 52-week high of $8.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 49.35% up since then. When we look at Akers Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 528.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AKER as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Akers Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) trade information

Instantly AKER was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.20- on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 656.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 478.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $768, meaning bulls need an upside of 24998.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AKER’s forecast low is $768 with $768 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24998.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24998.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Akers Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 73.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.05% of Akers Biosciences, Inc. shares while 16.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.49%. There are 20 institutions holding the Akers Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 299.91 Thousand AKER shares worth $674.8 Thousand.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.5% or 44.58 Thousand shares worth $100.31 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

