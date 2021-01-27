In the latest trading session, 1,474,894 vTv Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:VTVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.06 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $159.16 Million. VTVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -130.58% off its 52-week high of $4.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the recent value is30.1% up since then. When we look at vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.2 Million.

Analysts gave the vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VTVT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Although VTVT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.25- on Friday, Jan 22 added 8.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 227.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTVT’s forecast low is $6 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +264.08% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 191.26% for it to hit the projected low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.7%. The 2021 estimates are for vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 14.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.38% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29%. There are 54 institutions holding the vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Frazier Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 1.06 Million VTVT shares worth $1.88 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 708.25 Thousand shares worth $1.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 536812 shares estimated at $950.16 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 176.56 Thousand shares worth around $328.41 Thousand.

