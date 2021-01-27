In the latest trading session, 1,307,601 VMware, Inc.(NYSE:VMW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $143.98 changing hands around $3.4 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.63 Billion. VMW’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.33% off its 52-week high of $163.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $86, which suggests the recent value is40.27% up since then. When we look at VMware, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Analysts gave the VMware, Inc. (VMW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended VMW as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. VMware, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

Instantly VMW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $146.9 on Wednesday, Jan 27 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $170.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VMW’s forecast low is $145 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.91% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 0.71% for it to hit the projected low.

VMware, Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.23 Billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that VMware, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021 will be $2.93 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.07 Billion and $2.64 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.8%. The 2021 estimates are for VMware, Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.8% per year.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.3% of VMware, Inc. shares while 70.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.42%. There are 880 institutions holding the VMware, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.21% of the shares, roughly 6.99 Million VMW shares worth $1Billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.51% or 6.2 Million shares worth $890.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3812400 shares estimated at $547.73 Million under it, the former controlled 3.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 2.22 Million shares worth around $319.33 Million.

