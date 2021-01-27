In the last trading session, 1,330,349 Vericel Corporation(NASDAQ:VCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s per share price at $40.85 changed hands at -$2.78 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.86 Billion. VCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.66% off its 52-week high of $43.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.78, which suggests the last value was 83.4% up since then. When we look at Vericel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 691.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 590.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Vericel Corporation (VCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VCEL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vericel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

Although VCEL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $43.98 on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 7.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VCEL’s forecast low is $40 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.88 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Vericel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $31.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.39 Million and $26.28 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Vericel Corporation earnings to decrease by -8.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Vericel Corporation shares while 96.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.08%. There are 200 institutions holding the Vericel Corporation stock share, with Brown Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 3.91 Million VCEL shares worth $72.45 Million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.48% or 3.85 Million shares worth $71.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

