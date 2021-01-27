In the latest trading session, 1,986,490 Truist Financial Corporation(NYSE:TFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.54 changing hands around -$1.7 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.94 Billion. TFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.28% off its 52-week high of $55.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.01, which suggests the recent value is50.54% up since then. When we look at Truist Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended TFC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Truist Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Although TFC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $52.47 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TFC’s forecast low is $53 with $64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.85% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 9.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Truist Financial Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +37.01% over the past 6 months, a 9.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Truist Financial Corporation will rise +28.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.47 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Truist Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $5.49 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $5.65 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Truist Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -4.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.1% per year.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 15, 2021. The 3.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.8. It is important to note, however, that the 3.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.09% per year.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Truist Financial Corporation shares while 74.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.59%. There are 1477 institutions holding the Truist Financial Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.97% of the shares, roughly 107.47 Million TFC shares worth $4.09 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 87.88 Million shares worth $3.34 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

