In the last trading session, 1,946,790 Snowflake Inc.(NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $280.98 changed hands at -$6.27 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.55 Billion. SNOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.68% off its 52-week high of $429. The share price had its 52-week low at $208.55, which suggests the last value was 25.78% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $250 with $350 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 96.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.59%. There are 458 institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with SC US (TTGP) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 34.45% of the shares, roughly 17.46 Million SNOW shares worth $4.38 Billion.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.08% or 6.13 Million shares worth $1.54 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

